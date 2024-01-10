Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 766,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,145,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 315,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 102.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

