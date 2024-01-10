Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.78. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,289,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.76.

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

