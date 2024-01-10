Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

