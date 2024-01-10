Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 1194839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6747405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

