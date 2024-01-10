BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

