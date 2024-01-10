BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

