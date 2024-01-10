BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

