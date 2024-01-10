BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $791.35. The stock had a trading volume of 146,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

