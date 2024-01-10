BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

