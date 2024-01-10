BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MUJ opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

