BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Jan 10th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MVT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

