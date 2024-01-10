BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

