BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

