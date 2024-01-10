BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

