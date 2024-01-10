BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

