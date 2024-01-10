BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

