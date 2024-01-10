BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.04. 66,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

