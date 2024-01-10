Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Blackstone by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,849,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

