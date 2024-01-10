Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $14.11. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 1,102,983 shares trading hands.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

