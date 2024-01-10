BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.