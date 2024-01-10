Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

