Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

