Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 23,645 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

