Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Target
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.