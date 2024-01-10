Brady Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,217,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

