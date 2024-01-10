Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 843 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,191,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 169,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

