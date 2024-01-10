Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

