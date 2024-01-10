Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.12. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

