Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.12 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

