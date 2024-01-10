Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.