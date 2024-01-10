Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

DHR stock opened at $230.87 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.