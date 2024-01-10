Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $10,210,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $794.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $745.60 and its 200 day moving average is $703.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

