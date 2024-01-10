Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,482,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 84,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average is $285.29. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

