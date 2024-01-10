Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.59 and a 200-day moving average of $319.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

