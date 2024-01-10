Brady Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NVS opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $107.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

