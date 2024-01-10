Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.