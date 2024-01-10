Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

LMT opened at $456.27 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

