Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

