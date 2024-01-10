Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $161.14.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

