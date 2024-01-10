Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

