Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 55,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,551,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 331,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

