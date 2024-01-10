Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $667.18 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $296.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,788. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

