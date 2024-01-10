Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 794 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.