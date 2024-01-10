Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 884 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

