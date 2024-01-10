Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

