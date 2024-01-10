Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FISV stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.