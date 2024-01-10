Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.67.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

