Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

