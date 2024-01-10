Bray Capital Advisors Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $215.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

