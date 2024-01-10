Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,707,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

